{{featured_button_text}}

GREENWICH — Lily McCauliffe struck out eight batters in five innings of work, and Lauren Maines went 3 for 4 with two RBIs to lead Greenwich to a 9-4 Class C quarterfinal win.

The third-seeded Witches (15-6) are set to face No. 2 Lake George in the Section II softball semifinals on Thursday at 3 p.m. at Moreau Rec.

Haley Spiezio homered and Faith Ingber and Courtney Fraher each added a pair of hits for Greenwich, while Reegan Mullen added three strikeouts in the final two innings.

Mackenzie Bowerman had two hits and drove in three runs for the Cougars (11-8).

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments