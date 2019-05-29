GREENWICH — Lily McCauliffe struck out eight batters in five innings of work, and Lauren Maines went 3 for 4 with two RBIs to lead Greenwich to a 9-4 Class C quarterfinal win.
The third-seeded Witches (15-6) are set to face No. 2 Lake George in the Section II softball semifinals on Thursday at 3 p.m. at Moreau Rec.
Haley Spiezio homered and Faith Ingber and Courtney Fraher each added a pair of hits for Greenwich, while Reegan Mullen added three strikeouts in the final two innings.
Mackenzie Bowerman had two hits and drove in three runs for the Cougars (11-8).
