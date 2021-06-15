Mattison leads Ticonderoga into Sect. VII final

TICONDEROGA — Cassidy Mattison went 4 for 5 and drove in three runs as Ticonderoga beat Lake Placid 18-4 in a Class C semifinal of the Section VII Softball Tournament on Tuesday.

The Sentinels scored six runs in the first inning and seven more in the third.

Jade Charboneau went 3 for 4 with three runs and two stolen bases for Ticonderoga (9-7). Lizzie Rich went 2 for 3. Anna Whitman got the win.

Class C Semifinal Lake Placid (5-11);000;002;2 —;4;7;3 Ticonderoga (9-7);607;230; —;18;14;3 WP — Anna Whitman (9-7). LP — Grace Crawford. 2B — Cassidy Mattison (Ti), Lizzie Rich (Ti). 3B — Cassidy Mattison (Ti).

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0