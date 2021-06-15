 Skip to main content
Mattison leads Ticonderoga into Sect. VII final
Mattison leads Ticonderoga into Sect. VII final

From the Prep Roundup: Stories, photos, scores and brackets from Tuesday's sectional action series
TICONDEROGA — Cassidy Mattison went 4 for 5 and drove in three runs as Ticonderoga beat Lake Placid 18-4 in a Class C semifinal of the Section VII Softball Tournament on Tuesday.

The Sentinels scored six runs in the first inning and seven more in the third.

Jade Charboneau went 3 for 4 with three runs and two stolen bases for Ticonderoga (9-7). Lizzie Rich went 2 for 3. Anna Whitman got the win.

