Several local players have been named to the All-State Softball first teams for their respective classes, as chosen by the New York State Sportswriters and Coaches Organization for Girls Sports.
Chosen for all-state first teams were South Glens Falls senior shortstop Leah Vanderwarker in Class A, Lake George junior pitcher/infielder Tyler Bergman in Class C, and in Class D, Whitehall eighth-grade pitcher Madison Gould and Fort Ann senior pitcher Kayla Bailey.
Named to the Class A third team were South Glens Falls' junior outfielder Kasen Lemay and sophomore pitcher Hannah Breen.
In Class B, Schuylerville junior pitcher Teagan Andrews was selected for the second team, and Glens Falls junior pitcher Stephanie Meehan made the fourth team.
In Class C, Greenwich senior catcher Courtney Fraher was named to the second team, and Witches freshman pitcher Lily McCauliffe made the fifth team. Lake George senior pitcher Rebecca Jaeger was chosen for the third team in Class C, while Ticonderoga senior catcher Saidi St. Andrews made the fifth team.
Fort Ann junior shortstop Sarah Paige made the Class D all-state second team. Also, Saratoga Springs junior outfielder Madison Chandler made the fifth team in Class AA.
