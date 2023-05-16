Kailey Bacon struck out 10 and Warrensburg scored four runs in the fourth inning on the way to a 7-0 victory over Duanesburg in the Section II Softball Tournament on Tuesday.

The sixth-seeded Burghers move on to visit No. 3 seed Greenwich in the Class C quarterfinals on Thursday (4:30 p.m.).

Zailey Baker drove in three runs for Warrensburg. Leigha Barnaby went 3 for 3 with a triple and Bacon went 3 for 3 with three runs scored.

Allison Mienaltowski went 2 for 3 for Duanesburg.

GLENS FALLS 12, BROADALBIN-PERTH 0: Gianna Endieveri pitched a five-inning no-hitter as third-seeded Glens Falls rolled to victory in a Class B opening-round game.

Jaelyn Graham led the red and black's 11-hit attack with five RBIs, including a home run and a single. Endieveri and Izzy Johnson had two hits each and Lily Canale added an RBI triple.

Glens Falls, a sectional finalist last year, will host Fonda in the quarterfinals on Thursday (4:30 p.m.).

WHITEHALL 6, GRANVILLE 0: Madi Gould hurled a one-hitter with 15 strikeouts as the Railroaders moved into the Class C quarterfinals.

Whitehall, the No. 2 seed, will host seventh-seeded Stillwater on Thursday (4:30 p.m.).

Gould went 2 for 3 with a triple and three RBIs at the plate. Vinna Jensen had a double and a single for the Railroaders, who scored twice in the second and never looked back.

Raegan Swain tripled for Granville.

SCHUYLERVILLE 6, RENSSELAER/LSC.DOANE 0: Sophia Wahl pitched a two-hitter and the Black Horses scored four times in the fifth to sew up the Class B opening-round victory.

Next up for fourth-seeded Schuylerville is a quarterfinal against No. 5 seed Mechanicville at home on Thursday (4:30 p.m.).

Wahl went 2 for 3 with three RBIs and a triple at the plate. Sophie Bodnar drove in two runs with a single and a double and Emilee Archer went 2 for 2. Grace Kilburn had a hit and a stolen base.

HOOSIC VALLEY 10, LAKE GEORGE 4: Leadoff hitter Lainey Bochette scored four times and had two hits as 12th-seeded Hoosic Valley won a Class C road game.

The Valley will meet Berne-Knox in the quarterfinals on Thursday (4:30 p.m.).

Hoosic Valley scored two runs in the first, three in the second and three more in the third. Olivia Cappellano gave up 10 hits but pitched a complete-game victory.

Mattison Stark, Alonah Olden and Sam Gorey each had two hits for the Warriors.

This roundup will be updated throughout the evening as more games become available.

Tuesday's live sectional scoreboard Scores from Tuesday's sectional playoff games, updated as the evening goes alone.