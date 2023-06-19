Laurie Ciuffetelli always liked to win.

And her South Glens Falls softball teams won — a lot.

On Saturday, Ciuffetelli — who stepped down last year as the Bulldogs' varsity coach after 32 seasons and more than 500 victories — was inducted into the State Softball Hall of Fame on Saturday.

"I feel very honored," Ciuffetelli said. "When I started out 37 years ago, it was because I liked playing ball and I loved the kids — it just built into a life of its own."

Ciuffetelli's life has been invested in teaching, coaching and being a mom — and now a grandmother of two. She stepped down before the 2023 season after losing her own mother, and turned the Bulldogs' coaching reins over to JV coach Marissa Macey, one of her former standout players.

"I wanted to make sure I handed it over to someone who loved it as much as I did," said Ciuffetelli, who taught middle school math at South Glens Falls before retiring a few years ago. "It was kismet when Marissa came back. It was the right move at the right time with the right person."

From the time she started out as the South High JV coach in 1986, Ciuffetelli was always a tough coach. Tough and demanding, but fair. Fiercely competitive, but just as fiercely loyal to her girls — be they teenagers or middle-aged women who last played softball decades ago.

"The most gratifying thing for me has been the friendships I have developed with the kids over time," Ciuffetelli said. "It's fun to win, but the kids I have become friends with after their careers were over — these kids that I coached and they came back and became coaches themselves, Marissa Macey, Alexa Brown, Maddie Capozucca at Greenwich — I just loved that time working with those kids."

She credited former Schuylerville coach Sam Fitzgerald — her JV coach when she played there — for her coaching style.

"He was a tough coach who instilled that toughness in me," Ciuffetelli said. "I got that from Sam — he didn't let us mess around."

The New York State Public High School Athletic Association's softball records list Ciuffetelli with 525 career victories, good for sixth all-time in the state. From 1990 to 2022, her South High teams won 15 Section II championships, 11 regional titles and two state crowns, in 2002 and 2007.

"I wouldn't trade it for anything — teaching or coaching," she said.