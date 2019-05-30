{{featured_button_text}}

TAMARAC 6, GREENVILLE 0

Class B Quarterfinals

Tamarac;000;00(30);030; —;6;9;0

Greenville;000;000;0X; —;0;3;3

WP — Maggie Kelley. LP — Melody Kappel. 2B — Mckenna Ryan (Tam) 2.

Tamarac highlights: Mckenna Ryan 3-4, Jess Heinrichs 2-4, Gianna Bucciero 2-4, Tori Reinhart 2-4, Maggie Kelley 12Ks.

Greenville highlights: Jazzmin Gibson 2 for 3.

Records: Tamarac 12-2, 14-2. 

HOOSIC VALLEY 3, MAYFIELD 2

Class C Quarterfinals

Mayfield;000;200;00; —;2;3;0

H. Valley;000;010;11; —;3;5;6

WP — Emma Scofield. LP — Jillian Botch. 2B — Alex Rifenburg (HV).

Mayfield highlights: Jillian Botch 8IP, 5 hits, 12Ks, 7BBs, Lindsey Hampton 1 hit, Emily Senese 1 hit, Shelby VanNostrand 1 hit.

Hoosic Valley highlights: Emma Scofield 8IP, 3 hits, 6Ks, 1 BB, Sam Finkle 2 hits, 1 RBI, Taryn Morrissey 1 hit, 1 RBI.

Records: Mayfield 13-6. Hoosic Valley 9-5, 11-8.

Notes: Sam Finkle's 2-out, bases-loaded, walk-off single scored Ariyana Brehm to win the game.

