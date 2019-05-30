TAMARAC 6, GREENVILLE 0
Class B Quarterfinals
Tamarac;000;00(30);030; —;6;9;0
Greenville;000;000;0X; —;0;3;3
WP — Maggie Kelley. LP — Melody Kappel. 2B — Mckenna Ryan (Tam) 2.
Tamarac highlights: Mckenna Ryan 3-4, Jess Heinrichs 2-4, Gianna Bucciero 2-4, Tori Reinhart 2-4, Maggie Kelley 12Ks.
Greenville highlights: Jazzmin Gibson 2 for 3.
Records: Tamarac 12-2, 14-2.
HOOSIC VALLEY 3, MAYFIELD 2
Class C Quarterfinals
Mayfield;000;200;00; —;2;3;0
H. Valley;000;010;11; —;3;5;6
WP — Emma Scofield. LP — Jillian Botch. 2B — Alex Rifenburg (HV).
Mayfield highlights: Jillian Botch 8IP, 5 hits, 12Ks, 7BBs, Lindsey Hampton 1 hit, Emily Senese 1 hit, Shelby VanNostrand 1 hit.
Hoosic Valley highlights: Emma Scofield 8IP, 3 hits, 6Ks, 1 BB, Sam Finkle 2 hits, 1 RBI, Taryn Morrissey 1 hit, 1 RBI.
Records: Mayfield 13-6. Hoosic Valley 9-5, 11-8.
Notes: Sam Finkle's 2-out, bases-loaded, walk-off single scored Ariyana Brehm to win the game.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.