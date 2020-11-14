Lake George's Tyler Bergman to play at Missouri

Tyler Bergman knew from the moment she got an important pointer from Missouri softball coach Larissa Anderson last year that she wanted to continue her career there.
“The first time I met her was at a camp there last year,” said Bergman, a senior at Lake George. “We were doing a fielding drill with a partner, and she said, ‘Show me how you’re holding your glove.’ And she told me to tweak the way I was holding it so I could squeeze the ball better, and it changed everything about the control I have when I’m fielding.
“Right then, I knew she’d mold me into a great player, and that’s what I want to be, a fantastic softball player,” she added. “Softball has always defined who I’ve been. (Being a Division I athlete) is always something I wanted to work up to.”
On Friday, Bergman signed her National Letter of Intent to play softball at the University of Missouri for Anderson, herself a native of Lake George.
That connection helped Bergman make a big decision last fall — she actually passed up a full athletic scholarship to Marist to be a non-scholarship player at Missouri, with the potential to earn a scholarship through play on the field.
“Even if you’re there, you have to earn your (scholarship) money,” said Bergman, who also looked at Liberty University. “I knew I needed to take the opportunity — she’s such an amazing coach.”
“What Larissa told us is she rewards players,” said Will Bergman, Tyler’s father and a former Hudson Falls standout who played football at Dartmouth. “It’s an earned scholarship, based on performance. She has a spot on the team, she’s not a walk-on — she’s a non-scholarship recruit.”
Tyler Bergman excelled as a pitcher and shortstop for the Warriors, but plans to focus on her first love: catcher.
“I really enjoyed pitching — I was kind of thrown into it when I was around 14, but I worked hard at it,” said Bergman, who is thinking of studying education. “But I was a catcher before I was a pitcher. I enjoy being in control behind the plate — I get to touch the ball every play and my arm has always been good.”
“She’s a true five-tool player — she can literally play anywhere,” said Kyle Manny, Lake George’s athletic director and former softball coach. “She’s a phenomenal catcher, she has great arm strength and phenomenal movement behind the plate. She has a smooth, powerful swing — she can put the ball out of the park any time, and she has the speed to go with it.”
Bergman has had a rollercoaster career at Lake George. She was a Section II all-star as an eighth-grader and as a sophomore. She was a first-team all-state Class C selection in 2019, a major comeback from elbow surgery that cost her entire freshman season.
The surgery fixed a bone chip in her right throwing elbow, but being sidelined was discouraging for Bergman, the oldest of four siblings.
“I felt constant doubt if I would be the same ballplayer as I had been,” said Bergman, who also played volleyball and soccer at Lake George. “I felt like I had lost so much time, but I came back stronger. It gave me a different appreciation of the game. It made me hungry to be where I am.”
Last spring, Bergman and every other high school athlete lost out when their seasons were canceled by the coronavirus pandemic. She was able to play travel softball over the summer for the Adirondack Extreme, and hopes for one last high school season next spring before heading to Columbia, Missouri.
“It’s a great opportunity — it will take a lot of hard work,” Manny said. “She has an opportunity to compete for a roster spot in the SEC, which most people agree is the premier conference for softball in the nation.”
“Nothing is guaranteed,” Will Bergman said, “but she’s going to test herself and learn from the best.”
Also on Friday, Lake George’s Sean Butkowski signed to play baseball at Division II Millersville University.
