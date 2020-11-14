Lake George's Tyler Bergman to play at Missouri

Tyler Bergman knew from the moment she got an important pointer from Missouri softball coach Larissa Anderson last year that she wanted to continue her career there.

“The first time I met her was at a camp there last year,” said Bergman, a senior at Lake George. “We were doing a fielding drill with a partner, and she said, ‘Show me how you’re holding your glove.’ And she told me to tweak the way I was holding it so I could squeeze the ball better, and it changed everything about the control I have when I’m fielding.

“Right then, I knew she’d mold me into a great player, and that’s what I want to be, a fantastic softball player,” she added. “Softball has always defined who I’ve been. (Being a Division I athlete) is always something I wanted to work up to.”

On Friday, Bergman signed her National Letter of Intent to play softball at the University of Missouri for Anderson, herself a native of Lake George.

That connection helped Bergman make a big decision last fall — she actually passed up a full athletic scholarship to Marist to be a non-scholarship player at Missouri, with the potential to earn a scholarship through play on the field.