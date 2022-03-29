Lake George's bats hot in win vs. Valley

LAKE GEORGE 18, HOOSIC VALLEY 0

Notes: The Warriors came out strong with 18 hits from several teammates through 4 innings and didn't allow one hit from HV or commit any errors defensively. Starratt and Barber threw very strong games. Johnson (an 8th grader) recorded her first varsity home run. Three other teammates also recorded HRs: Olivia Gates, Makena Barber and Shannon Starratt.