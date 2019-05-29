LAKE GEORGE — Tyler Bergman went 3 for 4 with four RBIs and three runs scored as Lake George rolled past Hoosick Falls in a 10-0 Class C quarterfinal in the Section II Softball Tournament.
The second-seeded Warriors (17-3) advance to play No. 3 Greenwich in the semifinals Thursday, set for 3 p.m. at Moreau Rec.
Rebecca Jaeger pitched a shutout, striking out four, and helped her own cause by hitting a double and single with two RBIs. Julia Heunemann doubled and Olivia Gates and Rachel Jaeger each added two hits for Lake George. Abigail Philpott went 2 for 3 and struck out five batters for Hoosick Falls.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.