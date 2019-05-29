{{featured_button_text}}

LAKE GEORGE — Tyler Bergman went 3 for 4 with four RBIs and three runs scored as Lake George rolled past Hoosick Falls in a 10-0 Class C quarterfinal in the Section II Softball Tournament.

The second-seeded Warriors (17-3) advance to play No. 3 Greenwich in the semifinals Thursday, set for 3 p.m. at Moreau Rec.

Rebecca Jaeger pitched a shutout, striking out four, and helped her own cause by hitting a double and single with two RBIs. Julia Heunemann doubled and Olivia Gates and Rachel Jaeger each added two hits for Lake George. Abigail Philpott went 2 for 3 and struck out five batters for Hoosick Falls.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments