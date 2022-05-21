Lake George rallies, earns spot in semifinals

LAKE GEORGE 2, BERNE-KNOX 1
Class C Quarterfinals
Berne-Knox 001 000 0 — 1
Lake George 000 000 2 — 2
WP — Shannon Starratt. LP — Macrons. 3B — Mattison Stark (LG).
Lake George highlights: Alivia Dean 1 for 2, Shannon Starratt 2 for 3.
Records: Lake George 13-3.
Notes: The Warriors rallied for two runs in the bottom of the seventh to win the game. Alivia Dean walked and scored the tying run on Mattison Stark’s triple to left field. After Grace York reached on a bunt single, Shannon Starratt singled in the winning run.
Up next: The fourth-seeded Warriors move on to face No. 1 Chatham in the semifinals on Tuesday at Moreau Rec (5 p.m.)