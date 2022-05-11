Lake George pulls out thriller, will face Whitehall in Adirondack final

Mattison Stark’s double in the bottom of the seventh Wednesday scored Evie Burke with the winning run as Lake George pulled out a 2-1 softball semifinal victory over Granville.

The No. 2-seeded Warriors advance to face top-seeded Whitehall in the Adirondack League championship game, set for Friday at 4:30 p.m. at Moreau Rec.

Whitehall defeated Warrensburg 10-3 in Wednesday’s other semifinal, behind strong pitching by Madi Gould and big hits from Vinna Jensen and Olivia Whiting.

For Lake George, Burke — a freshman — had singled and advanced to second on Alivia Dean’s sacrifice bunt, then reached third on a passed ball. Stark’s big hit brought Burke home in a game that saw the teams combine for 10 hits, but only three runs.

Shannon Starratt picked up the pitching win for Lake George (11-2), as she struck out 12 batters and held Granville to four hits. Stark went 3 for 4 at the plate and Burke had two hits.

Haylie Barber hit a solo home run for Granville (7-6), which faces Warrensburg in the consolation game, also set for Friday at 4:30 at Moreau Rec.

In Whitehall, Gould fired a three-hitter with 12 strikeouts, and Whiting and Jensen both homered for the Railroaders (13-1). Whiting drove in five runs on two hits, and Jensen went 3 for 4 with three RBIs. Gould helped her own cause with a double and single.

Kailey Bacon doubled and Alonah Olden and Madison Goodspeed added base hits for Warrensburg (9-5).

Lake George 2, Granville 1 Granville;000;010;0 —;1;4;3 Lake George;100;000;1 —;2;6;1 WP — Shannon Starratt. LP — Lauren Bascom. 2B — Mattison Stark (LG). HR — Haylie Barber (Gra).

Whitehall 10, Warrensburg 3 Warrensburg;000;001;2 —;3;3;4 Whitehall;004;330;0 —;10;11;2 WP — Madi Gould (10-1). LP — Kailey Bacon. 2B — Kailey Bacon (Warr), Madi Gould (White), Brooke Benjamin (Whi). HR — Olivia Whiting (Whi), Vinna Jensen (Whi).

