MOREAU — Ava Pushor drilled the game-winning RBI single up the middle to score Rebecca Jaeger from second Thursday, lifting Lake George to a 5-4 Class C semifinal victory over Greenwich.
The win put the Warriors (18-3) into the finals of the Section II Softball Tournament for the second time in three years. No. 2 seed Lake George is scheduled to face top-seeded Chatham (19-2) in the championship game on Tuesday at 5 p.m. at Moreau Rec.
Trailing 4-2 going into the bottom of the seventh, Lake George staged a three-run rally, getting RBIs from Rachel Jaeger and Tyler Bergman to tie the score. Rebecca Jaeger pitched a five-hitter for the win.
Greenwich had led off the top of the seventh with a solo home run by Lily McCauliffe, who picked up the pitching loss.
