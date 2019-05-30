{{featured_button_text}}

MOREAU — Ava Pushor drilled the game-winning RBI single up the middle to score Rebecca Jaeger from second Thursday, lifting Lake George to a 5-4 Class C semifinal victory over Greenwich.

The win put the Warriors (18-3) into the finals of the Section II Softball Tournament for the second time in three years. No. 2 seed Lake George is scheduled to face top-seeded Chatham (19-2) in the championship game on Tuesday at 5 p.m. at Moreau Rec.

Trailing 4-2 going into the bottom of the seventh, Lake George staged a three-run rally, getting RBIs from Rachel Jaeger and Tyler Bergman to tie the score. Rebecca Jaeger pitched a five-hitter for the win.

Greenwich had led off the top of the seventh with a solo home run by Lily McCauliffe, who picked up the pitching loss.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Follow Pete Tobey on Twitter @PTobeyPSVarsity.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

reporter

Covering high school and minor-league sports in Section II since 1989. SUNY Plattsburgh grad. Colleen's lesser half. Three amazing young people call me Dad. Fan of Philadelphia Eagles, New York Rangers and Mets, and Syracuse Orange.

Load comments