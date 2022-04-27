Lake George pulls away from Salem

LAKE GEORGE — Chilly temperatures and a blustery wind made for a tough day for pitchers Wednesday.

And in a battle of Adirondack League softball unbeatens, Lake George was able to take advantage of Salem’s struggles.

The Warriors bunched seven runs in the fourth inning — three on wild pitches, one on a bases-loaded walk, three more on RBI hits — to pull away to a 14-3 victory. They finished the game with 13 hits.

“Our pitching issues came from (the weather) — it got colder and colder and windier, but we can’t use that as an excuse,” said Lake George coach Kim Zilm, whose team improved to 6-0 in the league, 7-1 overall. “I wasn’t expecting to walk away with this game at all — (Salem is) always strong. But our bats have been on fire.”

No one’s bat was hotter than Shannon Starratt’s. The junior went 5-for-5 at the plate for the Warriors, including a three-run home run in the sixth to cap off the scoring. Starratt finished with seven RBIs, including a two-run double to help Lake George to a 4-0 first-inning lead.

Olivia Gates — the Warriors’ only senior — and Grace York each added two hits for Lake George.

Salem (5-1, 7-1) was held to three singles by Warriors starter Makena Barber and Starratt, who relieved Barber in the fourth. The Generals’ runs came on two fielder’s choice plays and a bases-loaded walk, cutting Lake George’s lead to 4-3 in the fourth.

“Shannon has severe bronchitis right now — that’s why I started Makena (on Wednesday), to give her a break,” Zilm said. “Most of the time, we start Shannon, but we’ve been battling sickness and injury.

“Fortunately we have four girls who can throw,” Zilm added. “We pulled Olivia Gates in from shortstop to pitch a couple of games for us, and she did really well, and Mollie Johnson, our eighth-grader, can also throw.”

The Warriors, who were runners-up for the Section II Class C title last year, are a very young club this season. They have a junior-loaded roster with two freshmen — Taylor Syvertsen and Evie Burke — starting in the outfield and Johnson at second base.

“Losing five seniors to graduation last year was a little frightening, especially our starting pitcher and catcher,” Zilm said, referring to Madeline Gorey and Tyler Bergman, respectively. “We have much to do still, but they’ve been stepping up in the second part of the season.”

First-place Lake George has key games upcoming against tough Whitehall and Granville, which should sort out the league’s regular-season title next week.

Lake George 14, Salem 3 Salem;020;100;0 —;3;3;3 Lake George;400;703;x —;14;13;3 WP — Shannon Starratt. LP — Kayla McCauliffe. 2B — Shannon Starratt (LG), Olivia Gates (LG). HR — Shannon Starratt (LG).

