{{featured_button_text}}
Lake George softball

Lake George softball players get instructions from coach Kyle Manny, back to camera, late in Tuesday's Section II Class C title game at Moreau Rec. The Warriors lost to Chatham, 5-3.

 Pete Tobey, tobey@poststar.com

MOREAU — Lake George’s run to the Class C final of the Section II Softball Tournament came to an end Tuesday with a 5-3 loss to top-seeded Chatham.

The Panthers (20-2) used a three-run home run by Allyssa Rippel in the bottom of the sixth to take a commanding 5-1 lead.

Second-seeded Lake George (18-2) took two runs back on a two-run double by Rachel Jaeger, but could not get closer. It was the second time in three years that the Warriors lost in the sectional finals.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Follow Pete Tobey on Twitter @PTobeyPSVarsity.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

reporter

Covering high school and minor-league sports in Section II since 1989. SUNY Plattsburgh grad. Colleen's lesser half. Three amazing young people call me Dad. Fan of Philadelphia Eagles, New York Rangers and Mets, and Syracuse Orange.

Load comments