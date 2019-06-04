MOREAU — Lake George’s run to the Class C final of the Section II Softball Tournament came to an end Tuesday with a 5-3 loss to top-seeded Chatham.
The Panthers (20-2) used a three-run home run by Allyssa Rippel in the bottom of the sixth to take a commanding 5-1 lead.
Second-seeded Lake George (18-2) took two runs back on a two-run double by Rachel Jaeger, but could not get closer. It was the second time in three years that the Warriors lost in the sectional finals.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.