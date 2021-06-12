Lake George downs Whitehall in softball semis

“We started off with a couple errors in the infield, but we got our energy up and got a couple good plays, and after that we just took off,” Jaeger said.

Jaeger said she saw the Whitehall runner out of the corner of her eye.

“I got the ball and I knew I was, like, ‘All right, I can tag her,’ and then I was thinking (first base) right after that,” Jaeger said.

“The play that Rachel made, any of the girls can make,” Lake George coach Kim Zilm said. “I’m confident in any of them to make it, so that’s really nice to have that. We weren’t errorless, but we have to have a short memory on those. We have to learn and move forward.”

Whitehall assistant coach Chris Bascue said Lake George has no defensive weakness that it could see.

“We felt we had to put the ball in play, move runners station to station, try to get runs across and hopefully our defense would be as solid as theirs,” Bascue said.

Lake George took a 1-0 lead in the top of the third. Samantha Gorey led off with a walk and moved to second on Jaeger’s single. With two outs, Whitehall committed an infield throwing error to allow Samantha Gorey to score.