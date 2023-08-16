Kara Bacon had to do a little recruiting of her own before landing at Le Moyne College for the upcoming school year.

The recent Warrensburg graduate will play softball at Le Moyne, which is making the jump from NCAA Division II to Division I in 2023-24.

“I actually got recruited because I reached out to them,” Bacon said Tuesday by phone. “I contacted the coach (Tracy Roman), and she came and watched me play for my travel team at Moreau Rec.

“Coming from a small school, it’s really hard to get noticed by colleges,” Bacon added. “The big Division I schools aren’t going to find you, so I had to do a lot of my own recruiting. I had to get in front of them before they would see me.”

Having an impressive resume — especially in academics — surely helped Bacon, who received Grand Scholastic Woman of the Year honors at the Capital District Sports Women of the Year Awards, held Aug. 7 in Schenectady. The awards honor outstanding young women for excellence in athletics, academics and community service.

“It was a big surprise,” she said. “I would have never imagined getting the Grand award, I was up against so many amazing athletes. Honestly, I’m hoping that this award will show younger girls that hard work does pay off.”

It certainly paid off for Bacon, a three-sport all-star who excelled in the classroom. Bacon, a biology major who plans to become a physician assistant, ranked third in her class at Warrensburg with a 97.5 average and earned multiple first-team honors in softball, soccer and basketball.

Bacon — who heads to Le Moyne next week to start fall ball practice — was a three-time Adirondack League first-team all-star in soccer, a two-time Adirondack first-teamer in softball and once in basketball. She made 49 3-pointers last season, a feat she said surprised her most because she’s “only 5-2 and basketball isn’t my main sport.”

She signed her National Letter of Intent in November to play softball at Le Moyne — but as an outfielder instead of behind the plate, where she had excelled for Warrensburg. She was a Section II all-star catcher this past spring as the Burghers reached the sectional semifinals.

“I was a catcher in school ball, but I was recruited as an outfielder,” said Bacon, who played in the outfield with the Glens Falls Titans travel team for the last four summers. “The coach said she had a roster of catchers, but she needed outfielders.”

Academic and athletic excellence runs in her family. Bacon’s twin sister, Kailey, received an appointment to West Point earlier this year. Kailey Bacon, who played with Kara on all three teams at Warrensburg, also plans to study medicine. Kara said her sister may try out for softball.

“I had a great high school career, and a great senior year,” Kara Bacon said. “(The CDSWOY award) is going to motivate me to keep achieving things — I don’t want to plateau, I don’t want this award to be my peak, I want to keep getting better.”