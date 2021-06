ELIZABETHTOWN — Boquet Valley scored three runs in the sixth and went on to beat Johnsburg-Minerva 9-7 in the championship game of the Section VII Softball Tournament on Thursday.

Johnsburg took a one-run lead in the top of the sixth inning on Aileen Stevens' sacrifice fly. Boquet Valley answered with three runs in the bottom of the inning on Abbey Schwoebel's RBI double, a bases-loaded walk and an RBI ground-out.