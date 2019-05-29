JOHNSBURG — Ryan Riedinger went 5 for 6 with five RBIs and Charlize Bernard added two hits and four RBIs to power Johnsburg past Wells 22-7 in a Class D quarterfinal of the Section VII Softball Tournament.
Khaleah Cleveland went 2 for 3 with three RBIs for the Jaguars (11-3), who advance to play at top-seeded Crown Point on Thursday at 4:30 p.m.
