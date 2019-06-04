{{featured_button_text}}

MALTA — Three early runs were all top-seeded Ichabod Crane needed to defend its softball title Tuesday.

Ichabod Crane (21-1) defeated sixth-seeded Schuylerville 3-1 in the Class B final of the Section II Softball Tournament at Luther Forest Athletic Fields.

The Black Horses finished the season 13-8.

