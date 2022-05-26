Ichabod Crane downs Glens Falls in Class B final

MALTA — For Ichabod Crane, it was another impressive victory.

For Glens Falls, the end of a successful season, but with hope for the future.

Ichabod Crane, the top-ranked team in the state, rolled to a 12-0 victory over Glens Falls on Thursday at the Luther Forest Athletic Fields in the Class B championship of the Section II Softball Tournament. It was another impressive win for the Riders, who are 21-0 and may be headed for bigger things.

Kari Graziano pitched a one-hitter and the Riders knocked out 15 hits, winning via the run-rule in the fifth inning when Emma Scheitinger's sacrifice fly spread the margin to 12 runs. Blowout wins are not unusual for Ichabod Crane. The Riders have won many games by 20 or more runs.

"They just hit the ball and we didn't," Glens Falls senior catcher Avery Hill said. "They've been here before and (for us) this is a new thing. I think we were overexcited and over-nervous."

This was, indeed, a very new thing for Glens Falls softball. The Indians have only played in one sectional championship game in their history, and that was in 1983 (a loss to Lansingburgh).

On the plus side, Glens Falls returns everyone next year except Hill and outfielder Ashley Bordeaux.

"We're young, we've got two sophomores in the (pitching) circle," coach Craig Archambault said. "We're looking good in the future.

"We've been playing so well. I felt if we played our game, we'd play with them. We just didn't hit the ball at all. (Graziano) was good, she had us off balance with that little changeup early. I think that got in our head a little bit. We chased a couple of bad pitches, and all of a sudden we're down six, seven (to) nothing."

Graziano changed speeds extremely well and rarely threw outside the strike zone. In the first three innings, among 31 pitches, only six were called balls.

The only Glens Falls batter to reach base was Izzy Johnson, who singled to left field with two outs in the fifth.

Meanwhile, Ichabod Crane hit the ball hard and hit it all over. Abby Milazzo, Ava Heffner and Emma Heartquist each had three hits. Clare Knapp and Heffner hit back-to-back solo homes in the third.

"I give them credit," Archambault said, "they played better than we did today."

The Indians came into sectionals with seven losses, but validated their No. 2 seeding with a strong run to the finals. Most of the team will be back next year for another try.

"We really came a long way," Hill said. "We're definitely a younger team, we're working out those kinks, but we still have a lot of potential. We've come so far from where we started."

Class B Final Glens Falls (14-8);000;00 — 0 1 0 Ichabod Crane (21-0);212;43 — 12 15 0 WP — Graziano. LP — Endieveri. 2B — Milazzo (IC), Williams (IC), Heffner (IC), Heartquist (IC). HR — Knapp (IC), Heffner (IC).

