Seniors Kylee Humiston of Argyle and Reese Autiello of Greenwich were named first-team all-state in softball for Classes D and C, respectively, as the teams were announced Wednesday.

Several other local players were named to the second teams of their classes, including league MVPs Jill Capozucca of South Glens Falls and Madi Gould of Whitehall.

Humiston, a catcher, batted .444 for the Scots, who finished as Section II Class D runners-up to Salem. Autiello, a second baseman, helped lead the Witches to a 15-2 record and a spot in the Section II Class C final.

Capozucca, a senior catcher who was named Foothills Council MVP, was chosen for the Class A all-state second team after batting .384 with 28 hits, five home runs and a team-high 19 RBIs. Senior teammate Emma Martens, South High's first baseman, made the sixth team. Martens led the the Bulldogs with a .441 average, 26 hits and 18 RBIs, as they finished 19-4 and as Class A sectional runners-up.

Senior catcher/shortstop Taylor Cary of Salem made the all-state Class D second team after helping to lead the Generals to the state final four. Senior first baseman/pitcher Kayla McCauliffe was named to the third team and sophomore pitcher/shortstop made the fourth team, along with Argyle junior shortstop Carrie Humiston.

Senior pitchers Gould and Reegan Mullen of Greenwich were both chosen for the all-state second team in Class C. Gould, a senior pitcher, was the Adirondack League MVP after leading Whitehall to a 14-2 record with a .486 batting average. Stillwater pitcher Eden Resch made the third team, and making the fourth team were Whitehall senior shortstop Vinna Jensen, Lake George senior third baseman Shannon Starratt, and Hoosick Falls freshman pitcher Kennedy Boisvert.

Schuylerville junior pitcher Sophia Wahl made the all-state Class B second team, and Glens Falls junior third baseman Jaelyn Graham was named to the sixth team.

In Class AA, Saratoga Springs senior pitcher Jackie Cutting made the sixth team.