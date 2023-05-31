Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

PLATTSBURGH — Riley Huck and Jadynn Egloff each drove in five runs as Bolton-Schroon Lake upset No. 1 seed Crown Point 15-11 on Wednesday to claim the Class D title of the Section VII Softball Tournament.

The Wild Eagles advance to play Salem of Section II in the state regional final on Saturday at Morse Athletic Complex at 11 a.m. The winner of that game moves on to the state final four on Long Island the following weekend.

Bolton-Schroon Lake (14-3) scored seven runs in the fourth inning to take a 9-6 lead. The Wild Eagles used lots of hits and aggressive base running to keep the runs coming.

Huck went 4 for 4 with a triple, Egloff went 3 for 4 and Ali Baker and Ila Hubert hit tripled for Bolton-Schroon Lake. The Wild Eagles scored 52 runs in three sectional contests.

