SALEM — There's history everywhere you turn in this town, from the old court house, to the Fort Salem Theater to the old railroad station.

There's a connection to history in the school's softball team, as well. Several players have parents, siblings and cousins who wore a Salem uniform in softball, or other sports. Many of this year's players watched older generations wear the purple and white of the Generals, or grew up knowing their parents played for the school.

The new generation has already made its own history.

Salem will make the school's first appearance in the state softball final four on Friday at Moriches Athletic Complex on Long Island, assuming air quality issues don't get in the way. Salem faces Deposit-Hancock at 1 p.m. in the Class D semifinals. The championship game is scheduled for Saturday.

The Generals won the Section II crown during the COVID season of 2021, but had no place to go because there was no state tournament. Last year, they lost in the sectional finals to Argyle.

"That loss was hard on us, but it just made us want to fight for it more this year," said pitcher Sophia Keays, whose older sister (Mackenzie) played softball and whose mom (Heather) was involved in soccer and cross country at the school.

Keays took over as pitcher early in the season after an injury to the original starter. She's just a sophomore, but it's a fairly young team all around with only two seniors and three juniors.

One of the seniors is Kayla McCauliffe, who is the younger sister of former pitcher Sarah, the niece of Jamie and Justin and the daughter of current assistant coach Jason, all of whom are former Salem players. She's the cleanup hitter in a lineup that seems to produce consistently from top to bottom.

It starts at the top with Taylor Cary, the other senior, who is the catcher and leadoff hitter. She comes from a whole line of sports-playing Carys, including cousins (Tori, Lexi, Sabrina, Amanda, Julia), uncles (Todd, Tim) and her father (Mark).

"I think we alternate between speed and power," Taylor Cary said of the batting order, "so you get speed around the basepaths and then you get a big bat that can hit them around and score some runs."

The No. 2 hitter is Keays, followed by Hannah Gongola and Kayla McCauliffe (who, with Jenna, is one of three sister pairs on the team). But coach Bridget Dusha said she's gotten contributions from every player on the team, including younger players. This is not one of those softball teams built around a single star.

"A couple of the ninth-graders I pulled up, came from modified last year, they're pretty raw, but they surprised me with some of the stuff they were able to do, like track balls really well, or just instinctively know they needed to be someplace without me telling them," she said.

Dusha has a local sports history herself, having played field hockey, basketball and softball at nearby Greenwich High School. Her message to the team: Enjoy the ride. Enjoy playing as a team. You don't know when another chance like this will come along.

The trip to Long Island is new territory for all of the players. It started with a bus ride south on Thursday. Air quality issues throughout the state have led to the postponement of some state lacrosse games and could be an issue during the weekend, but as of Thursday afternoon, the softball schedule had not been affected.

This team will be seeking something their older relatives never got. Salem has done very well at the state level in individual sports like wrestling. The Generals were state runners-up in girls basketball 20 years ago. The football team, merged with Cambridge, was a runner-up last year. But the school has never won a state single-school team title.

"I know my older girls really want this," Dusha said, "they want to do well and be successful. And I think because they want it so much, my younger girls are following suit, because they want them to be successful."

The Generals will be facing the No. 1-ranked team in the state in the semifinals. Deposit-Hancock is the defending state champion in Class D and the winner of five of the last six titles. Pitcher Kaitlyn Macumber is a returning first-team all-state selection.

"I did watch them last year (in the state tournament)," Dusha said, "and I'm hoping that if we play clean and our bats come alive at the right time, that it'll be a competitive game, and that's always, as a coach, what I'm looking for. ... If we can keep everything in front and play clean, I'll be happy."

The team has been big news in Salem this week, where South Main Street was lined with posters tacked to utility poles, one for each of the players headed to the state tournament.

"I feel like the community and the school district and everyone is really proud of these girls, even if they don't know them by name," Dusha said. "They're just proud that these girls are coming out and working hard and wearing the Salem name and representing this community very well."