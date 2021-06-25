Hannah Breen named Foothills Council softball MVP

South Glens Falls senior pitcher Hannah Breen has been named the Most Valuable Player in Foothills Council softball this season.
The College of Saint Rose-bound Breen was dominant in leading the Bulldogs to the Class A championship in the Section II Softball Tournament this spring, South High's first softball title since 2012.
Named as Section II all-stars from the Foothills Council were Schuylerville pitcher Molly Vianese, Amsterdam's Shelby LaMont and Scotia's Brenna Jahn.
Chosen for the All-Foothills Council first team were South High seniors Demi Kellogg and Emma Martin, Queensbury's Alexis Rogers and Cassidy Ray, Hudson Falls' Mackenzie Pisani, Amsterdam's Sydney Szczepanik and Jordan Wozniak, and Johnstown's Grace Giarizzo and Ariana Vuskalns.
Foothills Council Softball All-Stars
MVP — Hannah Breen, sr., P, South Glens Falls
Section II All-Stars
Player;Yr.;School
Molly Vianese;Sr.;Schuylerville
Shelby LaMont;Jr.;Amsterdam
Brenna Jahn;So.;Scotia
First Team
Player;Yr.;School
Demi Kellogg;Sr.;South Glens Falls
Emma Martin;Sr.;South Glens Falls
Alexis Rogers;Jr.;Queensbury
Cassidy Ray;Jr.;Queensbury
Mackenzie Pisani;Sr.;Hudson Falls
Sydney Szczepanik;Sr.;Amsterdam
Jordan Wozniak;Sr.;Amsterdam
Grace Giarizzo;Sr.;Johnstown
Ariana Vuskalns;Sr.;Johnstown
Second Team
Player;Yr.;School
Gianna Endieveri;Fr.;Glens Falls
Trista Delong;Sr.;Hudson Falls
Emily Harrington;8th;Hudson Falls
Emma Sponzo;Jr.;Queensbury
Megan Stadel;Jr.;Schuylerville
Anya Vautrin;Sr.;Schuylerville
Christine Mallette;Sr.;South Glens Falls
Jill Capozucca;Jr.;South Glens Falls
Kiaira Tomlinson;Sr.;Broadalbin-Perth
Sarah Pratt;Sr.;Johnstown
Emma Schaub;Sr.;Scotia
