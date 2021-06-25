 Skip to main content
Hannah Breen named Foothills Council softball MVP
South Glens Falls senior pitcher Hannah Breen has been named the Most Valuable Player in Foothills Council softball this season.

The College of Saint Rose-bound Breen was dominant in leading the Bulldogs to the Class A championship in the Section II Softball Tournament this spring, South High's first softball title since 2012.

Named as Section II all-stars from the Foothills Council were Schuylerville pitcher Molly Vianese, Amsterdam's Shelby LaMont and Scotia's Brenna Jahn.

Chosen for the All-Foothills Council first team were South High seniors Demi Kellogg and Emma Martin, Queensbury's Alexis Rogers and Cassidy Ray, Hudson Falls' Mackenzie Pisani, Amsterdam's Sydney Szczepanik and Jordan Wozniak, and Johnstown's Grace Giarizzo and Ariana Vuskalns.

Foothills Council Softball All-Stars

MVP — Hannah Breen, sr., P, South Glens Falls

Section II All-Stars

Player;Yr.;School

Molly Vianese;Sr.;Schuylerville

Shelby LaMont;Jr.;Amsterdam

Brenna Jahn;So.;Scotia

First Team

Player;Yr.;School

Demi Kellogg;Sr.;South Glens Falls

Emma Martin;Sr.;South Glens Falls

Alexis Rogers;Jr.;Queensbury

Cassidy Ray;Jr.;Queensbury

Mackenzie Pisani;Sr.;Hudson Falls

Sydney Szczepanik;Sr.;Amsterdam

Jordan Wozniak;Sr.;Amsterdam

Grace Giarizzo;Sr.;Johnstown

Ariana Vuskalns;Sr.;Johnstown

Second Team

Player;Yr.;School

Gianna Endieveri;Fr.;Glens Falls

Trista Delong;Sr.;Hudson Falls

Emily Harrington;8th;Hudson Falls

Emma Sponzo;Jr.;Queensbury

Megan Stadel;Jr.;Schuylerville

Anya Vautrin;Sr.;Schuylerville

Christine Mallette;Sr.;South Glens Falls

Jill Capozucca;Jr.;South Glens Falls

Kiaira Tomlinson;Sr.;Broadalbin-Perth

Sarah Pratt;Sr.;Johnstown

Emma Schaub;Sr.;Scotia

