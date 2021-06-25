Hannah Breen named Foothills Council softball MVP

South Glens Falls senior pitcher Hannah Breen has been named the Most Valuable Player in Foothills Council softball this season.

The College of Saint Rose-bound Breen was dominant in leading the Bulldogs to the Class A championship in the Section II Softball Tournament this spring, South High's first softball title since 2012.

Named as Section II all-stars from the Foothills Council were Schuylerville pitcher Molly Vianese, Amsterdam's Shelby LaMont and Scotia's Brenna Jahn.

Chosen for the All-Foothills Council first team were South High seniors Demi Kellogg and Emma Martin, Queensbury's Alexis Rogers and Cassidy Ray, Hudson Falls' Mackenzie Pisani, Amsterdam's Sydney Szczepanik and Jordan Wozniak, and Johnstown's Grace Giarizzo and Ariana Vuskalns.

