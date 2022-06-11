Greenwich wins morning state semifinal

MORICHES — Lily McCauliffe was on in Saturday morning's state Class C semifinal. As a result, the Greenwich softball team earned a trip to the state championship game in the afternoon.
The hard-throwing senior had 11 strikeouts with just one walk in her two-hit, 5-0 win against Avon.
"Lily was pitching," first-year head coach Bill Curley said after the win at the Moriches Sports Complex. "I always feel confident when she's pitching."
Faith Ingber walked against the Section V champion's ace pitcher Joleigh Crye to start the home first for the winners, then advanced on a wild pitch and a passed ball. She scored on Morgan Randall's bloop single to give McCauliffe the only run she'd need.
Greenwich did not make an error while the Braves had three. Avon also had a few other passed balls and wild pitches that helped break the game open when the outcome was in doubt.
Jocelyn Spiezio scored two of the Witches' runs to help the Secion II champs oull away.
"She's a speed demon," Curley said of his center fielder. "She makes things happen.
Crye finished with six strikeouts and two walks.
The win put Greenwich in the final against Section IV's Greene, the unbeaten and top-ranked team in the state in Class C. The Trojans won their semifinal in extra innings against Florida of Section IX. The title game is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. on Saturday.
