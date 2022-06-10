Greenwich making first trip to states since 2014

With the Belmont Stakes on Saturday and transportation being tough to find nowadays, the Greenwich softball team was in a bit of a scramble for a ride to Long Island this week.

The Witches did secure transportation, and that’s a good thing, because they’re heading to the State Softball Tournament.

Greenwich (19-4) — making its first trip to states since four straight from 2011-14 — is scheduled to play Section V champion Avon (20-1) in the Class C semifinals, set for Saturday at 9 a.m. at the Moriches Athletic Complex.

Undefeated Greene (22-0) and S.S. Seward (19-1) meet in the other semifinal. The Class C championship game is set for 1:30 p.m.

The Witches won Class C state titles in 2012 — over Greene — and 2003, and was runner-up in 2014.

Following Greenwich’s 14-0 regional victory over Norwood-Norfolk on Saturday, assistant coach Steve Autiello said he foresaw this possibility for this group of Witches.

“We said this six, seven years ago when they were in 10U, 12U softball,” Autiello said. “We knew we had a special group back then and we said, ‘You know what, this group’s going to take us there,’ and sure enough they did.”

“This is a close-knit group — they’re looking forward to it,” said Bill Curley, Greenwich’s first-year head coach, whose granddaughter Maddie Curley plays on the team. “We’ve had a number of good practices this week, so we should be ready.”

Greenwich’s road to states is eerily similar to 2014, when the underdog Witches pulled out a 10-inning 4-3 win over Duanesburg in the Section II finals, then got a no-hitter from freshman Rachel Hall in the regional final.

This year, the Witches pulled off an 11-inning 4-3 upset of unbeaten Chatham for the Section II title, and followed that with Lily McCauliffe’s no-hitter in Saturday’s regional.

McCauliffe and shortstop Faith Ingber are Greenwich’s only senior starters.

McCauliffe, who had Tommy John elbow surgery a year ago and did not even throw until January, has been coming on strong after limited duty early in the season. A varsity pitcher since eighth grade, she has pitched 70 1/3 innings with 130 strikeouts, a 0.70 earned-run average and just 10 walks. She threw a perfect game on her birthday last month.

At the plate, she bats cleanup and has a .433 average with 24 runs scored. Ingber is batting .423 with 28 runs out of the leadoff spot.

Greenwich is also getting key contributions from many of its young players. Sophomore catcher Kiley Allen gave the Witches a boost Saturday with five RBIs, including a three-run triple. Sophomore first baseman Sophia Boice leads the team with a .439 average and is the team’s backup pitcher. Another sophomore, Allie McQueen, sent the Section II title game with Chatham to extra innings with a two-run home run in the seventh.

“We’re really tight with the way we’ve been hitting and playing defense,” Bill Curley said. “We’ll see what happens Saturday morning. We’re looking forward to the challenge.”

In Avon, a first-time state semifinalist, the Witches face an unfamiliar foe from the Rochester area. The Braves are led by senior pitcher Joleigh Crye, who pitched a one-hitter with 10 strikeouts and two walks in last week’s 5-0 regional win over Falconer. She helped her own cause by belting a three-run home run in the win. Her sister, eighth-grade shortstop Jessie Crye, also drove in a run.

Greene, the Section IV champ, got a one-hitter from Olivia Kennedy in a 6-0 regional win over Sandy Creek last week, while Kailey Stolowski fired a one-hitter with 13 strikeouts in Section IX champ Seward’s 14-0 win over Carle Place.

