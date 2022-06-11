 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Greenwich claims state softball crown (updated)

Greenwich wins state title

Greenwich players and coaches pose after winning the state softball title on Saturday at Moriches Athletic Complex.

MORICHES — Olivia Kennedy lived up to her billing. Unfortunately for Greene High School's reigning Class C softball state Player of the Year, so did her counterpart.

Greenwich senior Lily McCauliffe hurled a three-hitter with nine strikeouts and her teammates' steady fielding and timely hitting did the rest to clinch an eight-inning 4-1 win in Saturday's state championship game. The Witches won their third state title of the past two decades ... they also won in 2012 and 2003.

"It's so exciting," McCauliffe said. "I can't find the words."

Kennedy had 17 strikeouts and just one walk to put her team in position to win, especially after a run in the fourth inning gave Greene the lead. But Coach Bill Curley's Greenwich team battled back for a run in the top of the sixth inning on a Faith Ingber walk, a dropped third strike, a wild pitch and two errors. Ingber scored the run for the Section II champs.

The Witches broke things open in the top of the eighth. Reese Autiello doubled over the left fielder's head to start the rally. Kiley Allen followed with a walk. One out later, an infield hit by Ingber drove in a run. A wild pitch and an error plated the runs that clinched the victory.

Greenwich wins state title

Greenwich players hold up the plaque after winning Saturday's Class C state final.

"My team had confidence in me," Ingber said of what helped her come through in the clutch. "It worked pulling us through."

McKenzie Scott's triple in the fourth inning led to Greene's run. Kylie Ferris' groundout to first plated her easily with one out.

Greenwich wins state title

Four Greenwich players hold the state championship plaque.

McCauliffe was also on her game in Saturday morning's state semifinal, which got the Witches into the afternoon final.

The hard-throwing McCauliffe struck out 11 in a two-hitter as the Witches beat Avon, 5-0. The senior walked just one batter, her only walk of the two games.

"Lilly was pitching," first-year head coach Bill Curley said after the win at the Moriches Sports Complex. "I always feel confident when she's pitching."

Ingber walked against ace pitcher Joleigh Crye to start the home first for the Greenwich, then advanced on a wild pitch and a passed ball. She scored on Morgan Randall's bloop single to give McCauliffe the only run she'd need.

Greenwich did not make an error while the Braves had three. Avon also had a few other passed balls and wild pitches that helped break the game open when the outcome was in doubt.

Jocelyn Spiezio scored two of the Witches' runs to help the Secion II champs pull away.

"She's a speed demon," Curley said of his center fielder. "She makes things happen."

Crye finished with six strikeouts and two walks.

