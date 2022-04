Grady, Pita lead Corinth past Galway

CORINTH 12, GALWAY 8

Notes: Corinth overcame 3 home runs by Galway to give Teagan Grady her first varsity win. Grady struck out 9, and helped herself with 3 RBIs. Sarah Pita had 2 doubles and 3 RBIs, but the play of the game was made by Corinth's Madison Pincheon, who caught a line drive and doubled up Galway in the sixth inning to stop a rally.