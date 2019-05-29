{{featured_button_text}}

WHITEHALL — Madi Gould hurled a one-hitter with 13 strikeouts to lead unbeaten Whitehall to a 10-0 Class D quarterfinal victory over Argyle. 

The top-seeded Railroaders (13-0) advance to play No. 4 seed Germantown in the Section II softball semifinals Thursday at 3 p.m. at Moreau Rec.

Whitehall rattled off 12 hits and scored in each inning to top Argyle. Gould finished with a double and two RBIs, and fellow eight-grader Vinna Jensen added a double, single and RBI with three runs scored. Kyrie Smith and Emily Smith each added two hits for the Railroaders.

Paige Cormie singled for the only hit for the Scots (5-9).

