Gould powers Whitehall into Adirondack League final

WHITEHALL — Madison Gould made the difference with her arm and her bat Wednesday for the Whitehall softball team.

The sophomore hurled a one-hitter with 21 strikeouts, then blasted a three-run home run in the bottom of the 10th inning to lift the Railroaders to a 3-0 victory over Granville in an Adirondack League semifinal.

The Railroaders (10-0) are scheduled to host Lake George in the league championship game on Saturday at 11 a.m. The Warriors beat Salem 10-6 in the other semi.

“Madi was right on target — she pitched incredibly well,” Whitehall coach Pam Putorti said. “We knew today was going to be a battle — Granville gave Salem a heck of a game on Saturday. We knew it was a matter of putting hits together at the right time.”

Whitehall had runners on third in the third and eighth innings, and loaded the bases in the ninth, but could not score a run.

In the bottom of the 10th, Olivia Whiting started on second. Kyrie Smith singled her to third, then Gould belted a shot over the left-field fence for the walkoff win.

Kyrie Smith and Ava Ruby each added a pair of hits for the Railroaders.