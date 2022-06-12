Gould is MVP of Adirondack League softball

Whitehall pitcher Madison Gould was named Most Valuable Player as part of the 2022 Adirondack League softball all-star team. Gould led Whitehall to the league title this year.

Pitcher/infielder Shannon Starratt and shortstop Olivia Gates of league runner-up Lake George both made the first team. Warrensburg had two first-team players — pitcher Kailey Bacon and catcher Kara Bacon.

Whitehall outfielder/catcher Olivia Whiting and shortstop/pitcher Vinna Jensen both earned first-team status. Also on the first team are Granville pitcher Lauren Bascom, Argyle catcher Kylee Humiston and Salem pitcher/infielder Kayla McCauliffe.

Adirondack League All-Stars MOST VALUABLE PLAYER Player;Pos.;School Madison Gould;P;Whitehall FIRST TEAM Shannon Starratt;P/1B/3B;Lake George Olivian Whiting;CF/C;Whitehall Lauren Bascom;P;Granville Olivia Gates;SS;Lake George Kailey Bacon;P;Warrensburg Kara Bacon;C;Warrensburg Kylee Humiston;C;Argyle Vinna Jensen;SS/P;Whitehall Kayla McCauliffe;P/1B;Salem SECOND TEAM Mattison Stark;3B;Lake George Blake Bird;1B;Whitehall Grace York;C;Lake George Ava Ruby;2B;Whitehall Teagan Grady;P;Corinth Alonah Olden;3B;Warrensburg Taylor Cary;SS/C;Salem Haylie Barber;C;Granville Kate Lindsay;CF/SS;Argyle

