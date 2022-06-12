 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Gould is MVP of Adirondack League softball

Whitehall pitcher Madison Gould was named Most Valuable Player as part of the 2022 Adirondack League softball all-star team. Gould led Whitehall to the league title this year.

Pitcher/infielder Shannon Starratt and shortstop Olivia Gates of league runner-up Lake George both made the first team. Warrensburg had two first-team players — pitcher Kailey Bacon and catcher Kara Bacon.

Whitehall outfielder/catcher Olivia Whiting and shortstop/pitcher Vinna Jensen both earned first-team status. Also on the first team are Granville pitcher Lauren Bascom, Argyle catcher Kylee Humiston and Salem pitcher/infielder Kayla McCauliffe.

