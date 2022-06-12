Gould is MVP of Adirondack League softball

Whitehall pitcher Madison Gould was named Most Valuable Player as part of the 2022 Adirondack League softball all-star team. Gould led Whitehall to the league title this year.
Pitcher/infielder Shannon Starratt and shortstop Olivia Gates of league runner-up Lake George both made the first team. Warrensburg had two first-team players — pitcher Kailey Bacon and catcher Kara Bacon.
Whitehall outfielder/catcher Olivia Whiting and shortstop/pitcher Vinna Jensen both earned first-team status. Also on the first team are Granville pitcher Lauren Bascom, Argyle catcher Kylee Humiston and Salem pitcher/infielder Kayla McCauliffe.