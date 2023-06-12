Whitehall pitcher Madison Gould was named Most Valuable Player to lead the Adirondack League softball all-star team, released on Monday.
Gould helped lead the Railroaders to their second straight Adirondack League title this season.
Teammates Vinna Jensen, Blake Bird and Khloe Paddock joined Gould on the first team. Warrensburg has two players on the first team — Kara and Kailey Bacon.
Also earning first-team status were Shannon Starratt of Lake George, Kylee Humiston of Argyle, Haylie Barber of Granville and Taylor Cary of Salem.
