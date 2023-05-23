MALTA — The Glens Falls softball team wanted to get right back to where it left off a year ago: the Class B championship game of the Section II Softball Tournament.

Powered by the big bats of Jaelyn Graham and Izzy Johnson, Glens Falls erupted for 10 runs in the fifth inning on the way to a 16-4 semifinal victory over Tamarac on Tuesday.

Glens Falls (16-7) finished with 20 hits to earn a rematch with four-time defending champion and top-seeded Ichabod Crane, which knocked them out of last year's title game. The teams meet on Thursday at Malta's Luther Forest fields (5 p.m.)

"Our goal this year was to get back to this game," Glens Falls coach Craig Archambault said. "We're here, so we're going to make the best of it and we'll try to give Ichabod a run for their money."

The Red and Black finally got their bats around when they were trailing Tamarac 2-1 in the top of the fifth. Glens Falls batted through the order before the first out and sent 15 batters to the plate.

Johnson belted an RBI triple, and Graham followed with a two-run home run two batters later. Johnson hit a three-run homer later in the inning as Glens Falls' lead ballooned to 11-2.

In the sixth, Graham launched a three-run homer to create the final margin.

"We just locked in and knew that we needed to focus, and we stuck to it," said Graham, who drove in five runs and also had a single. "It feels amazing, we need to get locked in again and get the second one."

Gianna Endieveri scattered four singles with one walk and three strikeouts in the pitching win, and helped her own cause by going 4 for 5 at the plate with two RBIs. Johnson had three hits, and Emylou Richards and Kiersten Steves each added a double and single.

Class B Semifinal Glens Falls;100;0(10)5 — 16;20;3 Tamarac;010;120 — 4;4;1 WP — Gianna Endieveri. LP — M. Collins. HR — Jaelyn Graham (GF) 2, Izzy Johnson (GF). 3B — Izzy Johnson (GF). 2B — Emylou Richards (GF), Kiersten Stevens (GF).