MALTA — It seemed like every time the Glens Falls softball team scored a run Thursday, Ichabod Crane responded with one. Or two. Or four.

"I'm proud of my kids, they played their butts off," said Glens Falls coach Craig Archambault, whose team finished at 16-8. "Just a play here and there was the difference. A couple times we had one big hit, we scored, then they'd get a big hit. You've got to bring your 'A' game to beat them, no doubt."

Playing its final game before officially becoming the Black Bears at the end of the school year, Glens Falls managed eight hits against Ichabod Crane's tough Kari Graziano.

The top-seeded Riders (20-1), who won their seventh Section II title in the last eight finals, jumped out to a quick lead on a two-run home run by Emma Scheitinger, Section II's Player of the Year.

Lily Canale put Glens Falls on the board with an RBI double in the second, but Ichabod Crane's Meredith Garafalo responded with a solo homer. Jaelyn Graham hit a run-scoring single in the third, but the Riders replied with four runs.

Canale and Ciara Hirsch added RBI singles later, but Glens Falls could not keep pace with the Riders.

Despite the loss, Archambault said he was "ecstatic" with his team's season.

"We struggled a little bit in the middle of the season," he said. "Troy hammered us there, and we could've gone the other way, but we didn't — we turned the corner and proved that we're a good team. We made a couple of adjustments and we were right where we wanted to be.

"That was our goal, to get back here and give them a run, and we did."