Glens Falls beats Schalmont, earns trip to title game

Glens Falls vs. Schalmont

Glens Falls players pose with a "W" after winning Tuesday's game against Schalmont.

 Greg Brownell, The Post-Star

MALTA — Gianna Endieveri pitched a four-hit shutout as Glens Falls beat Schalmont 5-0 in a Class B semifinal of the Section II Softball Tournament on Tuesday.

The second-seeded Indians advance to play top seed Ichabod Crane in Thursday's championship game at Luther Forest fields in Malta at 5 p.m.

Glens Falls batted around in the third inning and scored four times. Kristen Stevens' two-run single was the big blow in that rally.

Avery Hill and Emmylou Richards both went 3 for 4 for the Indians.

Check back later for a full story.

