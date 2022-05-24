Glens Falls beats Schalmont, earns trip to title game

MALTA — Gianna Endieveri pitched a four-hit shutout as Glens Falls beat Schalmont 5-0 in a Class B semifinal of the Section II Softball Tournament on Tuesday.
The second-seeded Indians advance to play top seed Ichabod Crane in Thursday's championship game at Luther Forest fields in Malta at 5 p.m.
Glens Falls batted around in the third inning and scored four times. Kristen Stevens' two-run single was the big blow in that rally.
Avery Hill and Emmylou Richards both went 3 for 4 for the Indians.
