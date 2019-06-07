{{featured_button_text}}

MOREAU — Crown Point rallied for three runs in the sixth inning on the way to a 5-3 victory over Fort Ann in a Class D final of the state regional softball tournament on Friday.

Fort Ann, the defending state champion, ended its season at 13-7. The Cardinals loaded the based in the top of the seventh before Crown Point got the final out.

The story will be updated later in the evening.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Follow Pete Tobey on Twitter @PTobeyPSVarsity.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

reporter

Covering high school and minor-league sports in Section II since 1989. SUNY Plattsburgh grad. Colleen's lesser half. Three amazing young people call me Dad. Fan of Philadelphia Eagles, New York Rangers and Mets, and Syracuse Orange.

Load comments