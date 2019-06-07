MOREAU — Crown Point rallied for three runs in the sixth inning on the way to a 5-3 victory over Fort Ann in a Class D final of the state regional softball tournament on Friday.
Fort Ann, the defending state champion, ended its season at 13-7. The Cardinals loaded the based in the top of the seventh before Crown Point got the final out.
The story will be updated later in the evening.
