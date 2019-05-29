FORT ANN — Kate Jackson’s squeeze bunt scored Becky Ostrander with the winning run in the eighth inning Wednesday to lift Fort Ann to a 3-2 Class D quarterfinal victory over Hartford-Fort Edward.
The third-seeded Cardinals, the defending state champions, advance to the semifinals of the Section II Softball Tournament against No. 2 seed Salem on Thursday at 3 p.m. at Moreau Rec.
“We were prepared for a close game,” said Fort Ann coach Jason Humiston, whose team improved to 11-6. “The first time we played them was a blowout, but we knew it wouldn’t be like that this time — they have a lot of seniors and they weren’t going down easy.”
Senior Kayla Bailey pitched a three-hitter with eight strikeouts and hit an RBI double, and Jackson added two hits to pace the Cardinals at the plate.
H-FE had tied the score at 2-2 in the top of the sixth on Rylie Liebig’s second RBI of the game.
With one out in the bottom of the eighth and Ostrander at first base, Jenna Siaulnski bunted and beat the throw, allowing Ostrander to reach third. Siaulnski stole second to set the stage for Jackson, who laid down a squeeze bunt, scoring Ostrander from third for the win.
“We didn’t play the greatest, but we did enough to move ahead,” Humiston said. “Our last meaningful game was against Lake George 12 days ago. Hartford-Fort Edward was obviously gunning for us. We had to knock the rust off and battle through.”
Fort Ann also got runs from Sarah Paige in the third and fifth innings, scoring on Bailey’s double and an error, respectively.
For H-FE (7-9), Kayleigh Wade hit a double and single and scored both runs, on a single and a fielder’s choice by Liebig.
