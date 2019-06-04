{{featured_button_text}}
Class D final

Fort Ann players and coaches hold up their patches after winning the Class D title of the Section II Softball Tournament on Tuesday at Moreau Rec.

 Pete Tobey, tobey@poststar.com

MOREAU — Keeping Whitehall off-balance with small-ball, the Fort Ann softball team won its ninth consecutive Class D championship in the Section II Softball Tournament on Tuesday with a 5-2 victory over the previously unbeaten Railroaders.

Cardinals senior Kayla Bailey held hard-hitting Whitehall to six hits and struck out six, and she provided a two-run triple and a solo home run at the plate.

Fort Ann (13-6) — which got nine hits, five of them on bunts — advances to play Section VII's Crown Point in the regionals on Friday at 4:30 p.m. at Moreau Rec.

