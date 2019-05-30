MOREAU — After six innings of scoreless softball, Kylah Lindgren’s bat broke open Thursday’s Class D semifinal for the Fort Ann Cardinals.
Lindgren led off the top of the seventh with a double to left-center field, sparking Fort Ann to a 3-0 victory over Salem in the Section II Softball Tournament at Moreau Rec.
The third-seeded Cardinals, the defending state champions, advance to play Adirondack League rival Whitehall, the top seed, in the Section II championship game, set for Tuesday at 5 p.m. at Moreau Rec. Fort Ann topped Whitehall 4-1 in last year’s title game.
Getting back to the Section II finals for the ninth straight year was not easy for the Cardinals (12-6), who took advantage of bunts and an error to score their runs, while Kayla Bailey fired a three-hit shutout with nine strikeouts.
“Tight game,” said Fort Ann coach Jason Humiston, whose team is ranked fifth in the state. “It all started with Kylah Lindgren — she hit one in the gap to get us started, finally. We kind of manufactured some runs with some small ball that inning.”
Lindgren was sacrificed to third and then scored on Faith Lehoisky’s squeeze bunt, which Lehoisky beat out for an infield single.
After Sarah Paige singled to left, Amanda Godfrey’s follow-up bunt turned into an error that scored Lehoisky. Bailey followed with an RBI groundout to complete Fort Ann’s scoring.
“We got jammed up on (Godfrey’s) squeeze play and gave up a run there,” Salem coach Stacy Riche said, “but props to Fort Ann — they’re a veteran team that is used to being in big games at this level.”
Lindgren and Paige each had two hits for the Cardinals.
In Salem’s seventh, Sarah McCauliffe singled, but Godfrey made a diving, full-extension catch in center field for the second out.
“That was huge because it would’ve been runners on first and second with nobody out,” Humiston said.
Bailey, a senior, then struck out the last batter to wrap up the win.
“She pitched a quality game for sure,” Humiston said.
Salem (10-7) got singles from McCauliffe, Alyssa Loveland and Kaitlyn Dunlavey.
“What we struggled to do was put together key hits when we needed them,” Riche said. “We left five potential runs on base. We left Kaitlyn Dunlavey on third. The opportunities were there, we just didn’t execute to make it hurt.”
Generals senior Kyndra Riche scattered seven hits in her pitchers’ duel with Bailey.
