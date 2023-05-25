Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

MALTA — The key hits at key times that the Greenwich softball team relied on in its late-season push eluded the Witches on Thursday.

Chatham pitcher Emily Mesick held Greenwich to five singles on the way to a 6-1 Class C championship victory in the Section II Softball Tournament.

The defending state champion Witches saw their season conclude at 16-4 as they could not capitalize on the few runners they managed to put on base.

"We just didn't hit the ball like we did the end of the season, so we didn't get the timely hits," Greenwich coach Steve Autiello said. "It was a good season, we got back to the sectional championship game. We won the (Wasaren) league — we didn't win the league last year; that was really our goal."

Top-seeded Chatham (20-2), meanwhile, exacted revenge for last year's 11-inning loss to Greenwich in the title game.

Mesick finished with seven strikeouts and one walk, and retired the side in order four times.

Brooke Kuzmich singled home Norah Niesz with one out in the top of the fifth inning, but Mesick retired the final eight Greenwich batters in a row to seal victory. Niesz had led off the fifth with a base hit.

Reese Autiello, Sophia Boice and Morgan Randall singled in the fourth for the Witches, but to no avail.

The Panthers scored two unearned runs in the fourth, getting a double by Olive Mountain, who scored on an error, and Emily Scheriff followed with an RBI single.

In the bottom of the fifth, Chatham got a two-run single from Mountain, and RBI singles by Mesick and Jordin Radley to open a 6-1 lead.

Reegan Mullen struck out seven for Greenwich.

"They always give 100 percent," Steve Autiello said of his team. "Sometimes it falls, sometimes it doesn't, but they're always up, they always try, so I couldn't ask for anything more from them."