Corley, McCauliffe, Humiston gain top honors on all-state softball team

Bill Curley was named Coach of the Year and Lily McCauliffe was selected as a first-team player on the all-state softball team announced by the New York State Sportswriters and Coaches Organization for Girls Sports.

McCauliffe and Curley were honored in Class C, where their Greenwich team won the state title earlier this month. McCauliffe pitched for Greenwich in a 5-0 state semifinal win over Avon as well as an eight-inning 4-1 victory over Greene in the state final.

Also in Class C, Faith Ingber of Greenwich and Adirondack League Most Valuable Player Madison Gould of Whitehall were named to the second team. Kylie Allen of Greenwich earned third-team recognition. Kennedy Boisvert of Hoosick Falls made the fifth team.

Kylee Humiston of Argyle, a state semifinalist, was named to the first team in Class D. Teammates Maddy Eldred and Kate Lindsay made the second team. Kayla McCauliffe of Salem was named to the third team and Taylor Cary of Salem made the fourth team.

Alexis Rogers of Queensbury was named to the fourth team in Class A. Rogers, the Foothills Council MVP, led the Spartans to their first Foothills title since 2000 and was also named the overall MVP for Section II.

Karley Austin of Saratoga Springs earned fifth-team recognition in Class AA.

