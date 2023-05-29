Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Moira Collins of Tamarac was named MVP of Wasaren League softball and two Greenwich players were among the league's three Section II all-stars.

Reese Autiello and Reegan Mullen of Greenwich earned Section II honors along with Riley Caiazza of Hoosic Valley.

Joining them as first-team Wasaren League all-stars are Lila Christensen and Allie Kenyon of Mechanicville, Makenna Ashe and Mihayl Blake of Tamarac, Lainey Bochette of Hoosic Valley, Kennedy Boisvert of Hoosick Falls and Eden Resch of Stillwater.

Wasaren League softball all-stars MVP Player;Pos.;School Moira Collins;P;Tamarac First Team Reese Autiello;2B;Greenwich Reegan Mullen;P;Greenwich Riley Caiazza;2B;Hoosic Valley Lainey Bochette;P/SS;Hoosic Valley Lila Christensen;1B;Mechanicville Allie Kenyon;SS;Mechanicville Kennedy Boisvert;P;Hoosick Falls Eden Resch;P/SS;Stillwater Makenna Ashe;C;Tamarac Mihayl Blake;SS;Tamarac Second Team Ella Waldron;C;Hoosic Valley Margarette Howland;CF/P/C;Emma Willard Jenna Tesoriero;3B;Mechanicville Brianna Blake;C;Mechanicville Lauren Archambault;P;Cambridge Izabella Stefanovich;C;Hoosick Falls Sofia Perniciaro;RF;Stillwater Toni Delorenzo;3B/P;Tamarac Morgan Randall;3B;Greenwich Sophia Boice;P/1B;Greenwich Honorable Mention Lily Gardell (Berlin), Emily DeSouza (Cambridge), Kiley Allen (Greenwich), Olivia Cappellano (Hoosic Valley), Zoe James (Hoosick Falls), Olivia Horan (Mechanicville), Ryann MacDonald (Spa Catholic), Ava Russell (Stillwater), Addy Ferris (Tamarac), Sam McEntee (Emma Willard).