Moira Collins of Tamarac was named MVP of Wasaren League softball and two Greenwich players were among the league's three Section II all-stars.
Reese Autiello and Reegan Mullen of Greenwich earned Section II honors along with Riley Caiazza of Hoosic Valley.
Joining them as first-team Wasaren League all-stars are Lila Christensen and Allie Kenyon of Mechanicville, Makenna Ashe and Mihayl Blake of Tamarac, Lainey Bochette of Hoosic Valley, Kennedy Boisvert of Hoosick Falls and Eden Resch of Stillwater.