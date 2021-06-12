Bulldogs back on top in Section II

Second pitch, another strike.

Third pitch, top shelf, a swing and a miss. Strike three, and the rush was on.

First, catcher Deme Kellogg charged out to hug pitcher Hannah Breen, then the rest of the South Glens Falls softball team joined them in a joyful, laughing mob.

The undefeated Bulldogs (16-0) are back on top in Section II.

Breen hurled a three-hit shutout with 11 strikeouts and one walk Saturday in a 5-0 Class A championship victory over Amsterdam at Moreau Rec. It was South High’s first Section II title since 2012, and the 17th overall.

“It feels amazing. This was our goal all year, to be champions,” said Breen, who retired 19 of the last 20 batters she faced. “Especially because we missed out on last year (because of the pandemic). That was our goal last year and our goal this year, and I’m so happy for this group because that’s what we worked so hard for.”

“It was devastating losing our season (in 2020), but coming back this year and winning this was so amazing,” said Kellogg, one of four seniors — along with Breen, Courtney Robarge and Christine Mallette — who played on the 2019 South High team that was runner-up to Ballston Spa for the Class A title.