Bulldogs back on top in Class A

SOUTH GLENS FALLS — Hannah Breen pitched a three-hitter with 11 strikeouts Saturday as South Glens Falls shut out Amsterdam 5-0 in the Section II finals.
It was the Bulldogs’ first Class A championship since 2012 as they wrapped up a perfect 16-0 season.
Breen, who issued one walk, retired 19 of the last 20 batters she faced.
Molly Rafferty went 3 for 3 with two RBIs to lead South High at the plate. Emma Martens and Deme Kellogg added doubles for the Bulldogs.
Amsterdam (12-5) had two hits in the first inning and only one the rest of the way.
Check back later for a full story on this game.
