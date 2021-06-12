 Skip to main content
Bulldogs back on top in Class A
Bulldogs back on top in Class A

Softball: Class A final

South Glens Falls players converge on each other after the final out of Saturday's 5-0 win over Amsterdam in the Class A championship game of the Section II Softball Tournament.

SOUTH GLENS FALLS — Hannah Breen pitched a three-hitter with 11 strikeouts Saturday as South Glens Falls shut out Amsterdam 5-0 in the Section II finals.

It was the Bulldogs’ first Class A championship since 2012 as they wrapped up a perfect 16-0 season.

Breen, who issued one walk, retired 19 of the last 20 batters she faced.

Molly Rafferty went 3 for 3 with two RBIs to lead South High at the plate. Emma Martens and Deme Kellogg added doubles for the Bulldogs.

Amsterdam (12-5) had two hits in the first inning and only one the rest of the way.

Check back later for a full story on this game.

