Breen, Bulldogs open with a win

SOUTH GLENS FALLS — Almost two years after a near-miss in the Section II finals, South Glens Falls got right back to work on Thursday.

Hannah Breen struck out 15 and threw a complete-game one-hitter for the Bulldogs in an 8-0 softball win over Glens Falls. The Bulldog are defending Foothills Council champions, but like everyone else, they missed an entire season in 2020 because of the pandemic.

South High was sectional runner-up in the last two tournaments held, losing 3-2 to Ballston Spa in 2019.

Breen, a sophomore in that championship game, is a senior now. She’s committed to Division II Saint Rose, and coach Laurie Ciuffetelli said Breen has gotten stronger during the long softball break brought on by the coronavirus.

“She certainly opened up with a good start today,” Ciuffetelli said. “I’ve been impressed with her work ethic. When you’re on your own, it’s not that easy to do.”

The Bulldogs got a 3-for-3 effort from sophomore first baseman Emma Martens, who was playing her first varsity game. Deme Kellogg went 2 for 4 and Jillian Capozucca was 2 for 2. Christine Mallette drove in two runs.

The Bulldogs finished with nine hits, but didn’t break it open until a four-run sixth inning.