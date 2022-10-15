Bolton-Warrensburg wins girls soccer title (with video)

FORT ANN — Maddy Goodspeed scored the game's only goal midway through the second half as Bolton-Warrensburg beat Fort Ann 1-0 in the Adirondack League girls soccer championship game at Golden Goal on Saturday.
Goodspeed scored off a feed from Kara Bacon in the 61st minute as B-W improved to 14-2 this season. Bolton-Warrensburg had won the boys soccer crown one day earlier.
Hope Sherman backstopped B-W's 10th shutout of the season. Fort Ann is 9-4-2.
Check back later for a full story and photos.
Greg Brownell
editor
