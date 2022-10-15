 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Bolton-Warrensburg wins girls soccer title (with video)

  • 0
Girls soccer: Adirondack League girls soccer championship game

Bolton-Warrensburg players celebrate with the Adirondack League trophy after Saturday's game.

FORT ANN — Maddy Goodspeed scored the game's only goal midway through the second half as Bolton-Warrensburg beat Fort Ann 1-0 in the Adirondack League girls soccer championship game at Golden Goal on Saturday.

Goodspeed scored off a feed from Kara Bacon in the 61st minute as B-W improved to 14-2 this season. Bolton-Warrensburg had won the boys soccer crown one day earlier.

Hope Sherman backstopped B-W's 10th shutout of the season. Fort Ann is 9-4-2.

Check back later for a full story and photos.

Maddy Goodspeed scores the only goal of Saturday's Adirondack League girls soccer championship game.
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Meet girls representing USA at the Street Child World Cup in Doha

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News