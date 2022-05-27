 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Bolton-Schroon Lake wins Section VII title

PLATTSBURGH — The Bolton-Schroon Lake softball team recorded its first championship in the Section VII Softball Tournament for either school in 36 years Thursday.

Powered by a 13-hit attack, the Wild Eagles rolled to a 13-3 Class D title victory over Boquet Valley, putting them in the regionals against Section II champion Argyle. Their regional final is set for June 4 at 2 p.m. at Plattsburgh State.

Pitchers Jane Trowbridge and Jadynn Egloff combined for 12 strikeouts, eight by Trowbridge, in a four-hitter to lead Bolton-Schroon Lake.

At the plate, Kayla Navitsky drove in four runs, and Maddy Monahan and Dakotah Cutting each added three RBIs for the Wild Eagles. Egloff, an eighth-grader, went 4 for 4 at the plate, while Monahan hit two doubles. Ali Baker added a triple for Bolton-Schroon Lake.

