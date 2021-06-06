Big third inning lifts Warriors to Adirondack League softball title

WHITEHALL — The biggest blow came in the third inning, and the rally started in the least likely place.

“It’s always nice when the bottom of the lineup can help you out,” coach Kim Zilm said.

The last two hitters in the Lake George batting order reached base and Shannon Starratt’s extra-base hit later blew the game open as the Warriors scored a 7-0 win over Whitehall in the Adirondack League softball championship game on Saturday.

The Warriors avenged a 4-1 loss to Whitehall during the regular season. Saturday’s win was supported by Madeline Gorey’s pitching, error-free play in the field and contributions from everyone in the lineup.

“It was a complete day for us,” Zilm said. “It wasn’t just Madeline (Gorey) and Ty (Bergman), it was a full team effort.”

The fourth-inning rally began with No. 8 hitter Makena Barber and No. 9 hitter Samantha Gorey reaching on singles. Rachel Jaeger also singled to load the bases. With two outs, Starratt doubled home three runs and then scored on an error for a 4-0 lead.

Jaeger, Starratt, Barber and Samantha Gorey all finished the game with two hits. Madeline Gorey tossed a five-hitter. She survived a bases-loaded, no-outs jam in the seventh with some help from her fielders.