Big third inning lifts Salem past Corinth

SALEM 12, CORINTH 8
League: Adirondack League
Salem;205;002;3 —;12;13;0
Corinth;301;000;4 —;8;5;6
WP — S. Keays. LP — Teagan Grady. 2B — K. McCauliffe (Sal) 2, A. Terry (Sal), Teagan Grady (Cor), Caitlin Crossman (Cor), Alexis Crossman (Cor).
Salem highlights: T. Cary 3-5, RBI, K. McCauliffe 3-5, 2 2B, 2 RBIs.
Corinth highlights: Teagan Grady 3-3, 2B, 2 RBIs, Alexis Crossman 2-5, 2B, RBI.
Records: Salem 4-0, 5-0. Corinth 0-1, 1-4.
Notes: With two outs in the top of the third inning, Salem rallied for five runs which ended up being the difference in the game. Teagan Grady went 3 for 3 at the plate for Corinth.