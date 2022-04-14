 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Big third inning lifts Salem past Corinth

SALEM 12, CORINTH 8

League: Adirondack League

Salem;205;002;3 —;12;13;0

Corinth;301;000;4 —;8;5;6

WP — S. Keays. LP — Teagan Grady. 2B — K. McCauliffe (Sal) 2, A. Terry (Sal), Teagan Grady (Cor), Caitlin Crossman (Cor), Alexis Crossman (Cor).

Salem highlights: T. Cary 3-5, RBI, K. McCauliffe 3-5, 2 2B, 2 RBIs.

Corinth highlights: Teagan Grady 3-3, 2B, 2 RBIs, Alexis Crossman 2-5, 2B, RBI.

Records: Salem 4-0, 5-0. Corinth 0-1, 1-4.

Notes: With two outs in the top of the third inning, Salem rallied for five runs which ended up being the difference in the game. Teagan Grady went 3 for 3 at the plate for Corinth.

