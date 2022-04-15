 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Big third inning keeps Queensbury unbeaten

QUEENSBURY — Queensbury scored four times in the third inning to beat South Glens Falls 5-3 on Friday, handing the Bulldogs their first Foothills Council softball loss since 2015.

Alexis Rogers, who pitched a five-inning perfect game earlier in the week, struck out 10 to get the win. The Spartans improved to 3-0 in league play.

Queensbury was the last team to have beaten South High in a Foothills contest — a 6-5 win on April 28, 2015. The Bulldogs are perennial league champions and once had a 93-game Foothills win streak that extended from 2004 into 2010.

"To beat South Glens Falls, it takes a complete team effort," Queensbury coach Laura Laramie said, "and today all of those things we needed to have happen, happened. We were able to move runners over, we got a strikeout when we needed one, our shortstop (Cassidy Ray) threw out a runner from her knees, we had outfielders running down pop flies well beyond their reach."

The third-inning rally started with a single by Emma Sponzo and a bunt by Lacey Russell. Lindsey Pepe later hit a home run.

Sponzo went 2 for 3 for the Spartans. Kylee Craft went 2 for 3 for South High with a triple.

